TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $60.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.86.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
