TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $60.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

