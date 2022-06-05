Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.50 or 0.00084854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

