Tornado Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.76 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $28.16 million and $5.76 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $25.61 or 0.00085736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00668229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00439519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

