Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will announce $566.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.90 million and the lowest is $565.50 million. Titan International reported sales of $438.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

TWI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $18.61. 718,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Titan International by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 341,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.