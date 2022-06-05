Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $9.25. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1,022 shares changing hands.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

