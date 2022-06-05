thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.92) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($10.11) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($14.25) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.58 ($14.61).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.03 ($9.71) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($29.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.77.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

