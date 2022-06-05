THORChain Market Capitalization Tops $960.73 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $960.73 million and $79.94 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00009773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00452580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00433185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.