Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.11 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $330.80 million and approximately $25.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00082355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00252371 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030889 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

