The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

