The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.22. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

