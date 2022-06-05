The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $164.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.19.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 672,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 349,472 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.89. 4,720,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.28. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

