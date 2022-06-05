The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $9.85. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 10,423 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7254 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
