The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $9.85. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 10,423 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7254 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

