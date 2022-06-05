The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $64.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.27.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.