The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $12.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of CHPT opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $973,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after buying an additional 3,150,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after buying an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

