The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $40.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.30.

BWA opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,133 shares of company stock worth $1,111,943 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

