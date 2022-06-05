The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $69.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 184.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 92,283 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jabil by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $23,055,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

