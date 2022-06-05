The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

SMFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $105,110,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $27,688,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the first quarter worth $10,496,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $22,770,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

