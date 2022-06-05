The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $14.14 Average PT from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 12,917,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,453,581. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

