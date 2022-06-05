The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at TD Securities

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

