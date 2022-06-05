The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $36.55.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
