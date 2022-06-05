The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $36.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

