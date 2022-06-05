The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
ANDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,668. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Andersons stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 238,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.63.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Andersons (Get Rating)
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
