TFS Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 434.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 470.8%.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,888.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 409.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.