Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $23.00 on June 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 23.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 39.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $67.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,677.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,426.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,278.04. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,684.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 58.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 108 shares of company stock worth $151,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 167.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

