Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $901.82.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $703.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12 month low of $577.20 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $728.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $940.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock worth $370,163,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

