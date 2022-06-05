Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.26 million.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.43. 1,099,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,404. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.87.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

