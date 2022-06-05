Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given New 125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from 120.00 to 125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.50.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.4647 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

