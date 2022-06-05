Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

TEF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.55.

NYSE:TEF opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

