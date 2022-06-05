Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.04

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.04 and traded as low as $26.34. Tecsys shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 550 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCYSF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

