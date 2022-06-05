TD Securities Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$47.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Shares of LB opened at C$41.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

