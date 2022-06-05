TD Securities Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.96. CAE has a one year low of C$27.27 and a one year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

