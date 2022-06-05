TD Securities Boosts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$50.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.28.

JWEL opened at C$37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.21. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

