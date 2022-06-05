Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $145.43 million and $3.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00211205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007669 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000874 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,907,041 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars.

