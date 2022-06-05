Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Surrozen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of SRZN opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surrozen will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

