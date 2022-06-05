SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $882,042.22 and approximately $796.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00668229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00439519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,989 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.