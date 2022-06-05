Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

SNDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SNDL stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth $17,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529,816 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 149,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

