Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches Market Cap of $902,612.63

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $902,612.63 and approximately $5,379.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00632037 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 155.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,847,964 coins and its circulating supply is 45,147,964 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.