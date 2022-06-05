Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Tops $537,041.03

Substratum (SUB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $537,041.03 and $93.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

