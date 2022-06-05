Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $136.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.47 million to $144.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $147.98 million to $251.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

SDIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 345,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 670,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 345,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

