Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $967,240.36 and $2,000.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,703.90 or 0.99992410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001684 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.