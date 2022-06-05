StockNews.com Upgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.76. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.