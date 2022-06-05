StockNews.com Upgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Buy

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Sanofi stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.76. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

