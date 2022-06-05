StockNews.com Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

