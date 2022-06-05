StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

