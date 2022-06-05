Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $340.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.41.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.89. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

