Step Hero (HERO) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $151,012.48 and $89,645.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,667.88 or 0.99992795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001981 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.