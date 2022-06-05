Standard Protocol Price Hits $0.0455 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $610,702.74 and $126,740.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 545.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.76 or 0.08615274 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

