Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £161 ($203.69) to £111.10 ($140.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

SPXSF opened at $135.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.36.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

