Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00251918 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

