Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80). The company had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

