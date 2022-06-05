Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $237,203.80 and $16,226.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 148.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.25 or 0.11402531 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00437265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

