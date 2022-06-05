Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) and Its Peers Critical Review

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) is one of 315 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Southern States Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southern States Bancshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Southern States Bancshares Competitors 2307 9895 7820 578 2.32

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 29.39%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern States Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million $18.57 million 11.41 Southern States Bancshares Competitors $1.30 billion $321.67 million 11.60

Southern States Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 25.80% 10.17% 1.02% Southern States Bancshares Competitors 28.56% 12.44% 1.30%

Summary

Southern States Bancshares peers beat Southern States Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

